Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,200. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.20. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $208.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

