Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Cut by Analyst

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. 13,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,354. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $44.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 154,332 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

