Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 8,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,474. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,713,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 202,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after buying an additional 92,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 81,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,547 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

