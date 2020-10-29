Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital Bancorp Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

