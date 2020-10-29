Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp Boosted by Analyst (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.05 million.

EFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.16.

EFN stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 460,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,224. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.26. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$6.96 and a twelve month high of C$13.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

