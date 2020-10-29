Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Issued By Wedbush

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Ares Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,936. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,699 shares in the company, valued at $263,655.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,699 shares in the company, valued at $272,631.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,480. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

