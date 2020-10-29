Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Denny's Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Denny's in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Denny's’ FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny's had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Denny's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny's from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens downgraded Denny's from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny's in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Denny's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. Denny's has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Denny's by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Denny's in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Denny's by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Denny's by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny's by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Denny's news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

