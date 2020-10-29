Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 33.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $327,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 201,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $2,378,000.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.34. 16,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

