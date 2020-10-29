Randstad (RANJY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS: RANJY) recently:
- 10/22/2020 – Randstad had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 10/22/2020 – Randstad had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/16/2020 – Randstad had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/13/2020 – Randstad had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of Randstad stock remained flat at $$26.60 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. Randstad has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
