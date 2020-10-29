Randstad (RANJY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS: RANJY) recently:

10/22/2020 – Randstad had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/22/2020 – Randstad had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/16/2020 – Randstad had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/13/2020 – Randstad had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Randstad stock remained flat at $$26.60 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. Randstad has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.