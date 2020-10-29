Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Reduced by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.66. 174,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,068,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.