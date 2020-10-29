Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Reduced by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.66. 174,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,068,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit