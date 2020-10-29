RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Receives $72.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.22.

RP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of RP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.85. 2,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,867. RealPage has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 95,972 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $5,987,693.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,990,912.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $62,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 143,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,195 shares of company stock worth $31,379,671 in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in RealPage by 1.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.