Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fortive (FTV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fortive (NYSE: FTV) in the last few weeks:

10/29/2020 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $81.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $89.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from $85.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Fortive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortive is benefiting from strength in Fortive Business System. Also, recurring revenue have remained strong in the near term. However, both Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments have been impacted by COVID-19 headwinds. Nevertheless, strong product pipelines and increasing buyouts should continue to improve its market share. However, a highly uncertain operating environment due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern. Also, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and higher expenses pose serious risks. Moreover, end-market cyclicality poses a serious threat to the company’s top-line growth. Also, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

9/29/2020 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Fortive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,395. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,819,262 shares of company stock valued at $624,410,172 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,027,000 after acquiring an additional 253,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fortive by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,519,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,454,000 after buying an additional 45,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,771,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,277,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,423,000 after buying an additional 78,463 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

