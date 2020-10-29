Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.17.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

In other Regency Centers news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 660.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.71. 24,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $70.13.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

