Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

RNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 143.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Renasant by 251.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 187,873 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Renasant by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 153,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Renasant by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 68,592 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Renasant by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 364,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,189 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNST traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renasant has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Renasant will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

