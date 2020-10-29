Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.63. 992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,440.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

