Research Analysts Set Expectations for Medpace Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc's Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEDP. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Medpace stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.79. 7,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.94. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $4,682,131.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,868,703.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $5,815,796.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,484,307.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,259 shares of company stock valued at $53,287,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

