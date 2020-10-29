Reviewing American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) & DermTech (NYSE:DMTK)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -1.39% -0.83% -0.48% DermTech -599.76% -69.48% -60.96%

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of DermTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and DermTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $20.60 million 0.50 $660,000.00 N/A N/A DermTech $3.36 million 69.24 -$19.69 million ($2.81) -4.25

American Shared Hospital Services has higher revenue and earnings than DermTech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Shared Hospital Services and DermTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A DermTech 0 0 3 0 3.00

DermTech has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.41%. Given DermTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats DermTech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) systems that integrate imaging and detection components into an accelerator, which allows clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning, and deliver treatment. In addition, the company offers financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. Further, it provides proton beam therapy equipment (PBRT) and services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of March 1, 2020, it operated 15 Gamma Knife units in 14 states of the United States and one in Lima, Peru. It also operates one PBRT system and one IGRT machine. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

