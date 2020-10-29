Reviewing Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) and Intelsat (NYSE:INTEQ)

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Intelsat and Globalstar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 1 0 0 2.00 Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Intelsat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of Globalstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Intelsat has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -45.17% N/A -7.12% Globalstar -59.84% -20.28% -9.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intelsat and Globalstar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $2.06 billion 0.04 -$913.59 million ($3.79) -0.14 Globalstar $131.72 million 3.84 $15.32 million ($0.16) -1.89

Globalstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelsat. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelsat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intelsat beats Globalstar on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for providing point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services. Intelsat S.A. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. On May 14, 2020, Intelsat S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and its sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 775,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

