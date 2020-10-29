Reviewing Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) & William H. Sadlier (NASDAQ:SADL)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) and William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and William H. Sadlier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 0 5 0 0 2.00 William H. Sadlier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is more favorable than William H. Sadlier.

Profitability

This table compares Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and William H. Sadlier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houghton Mifflin Harcourt -35.25% -42.60% -7.32% William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of William H. Sadlier shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of William H. Sadlier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William H. Sadlier has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and William H. Sadlier’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houghton Mifflin Harcourt $1.39 billion 0.24 -$213.83 million ($1.37) -1.91 William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

William H. Sadlier has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students. The Trade Publishing segment primarily develops, markets, and sells consumer books in print and digital formats, as well as licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses; and reference materials, such as fiction and non-fiction books, dictionaries, and other reference works to schools, colleges, libraries, office supply distributors, and other businesses. This segment distributes products through retail stores comprising physical and online, and wholesalers. The company was formerly known as HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. and changed its name to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company in October 2013. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About William H. Sadlier

William H. Sadlier, Inc. publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

