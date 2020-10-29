Reviewing Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) & Its Rivals

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE: PLX) is one of 178 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Protalix BioTherapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -8.90% N/A -9.07% Protalix BioTherapeutics Competitors -3,824.10% -95.12% -41.10%

Risk & Volatility

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Protalix BioTherapeutics Competitors 1563 4705 9281 418 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.85%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $54.69 million -$18.28 million -2.62 Protalix BioTherapeutics Competitors $623.09 million $107.78 million -5.07

Protalix BioTherapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Protalix BioTherapeutics. Protalix BioTherapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry diseases; OPRX-106, an orally-delivered protein product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, as well as completed Phase IIa clinical trial for ulcerative colitis patients; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that has completed phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; FundaÃ§Ã£o Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel.

