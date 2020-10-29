Reviewing Riviera Tool (OTCMKTS:RIVT) & SPX (OTCMKTS:SPXC)

Riviera Tool (OTCMKTS:RIVT) and SPX (NYSE:SPXC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of SPX shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Riviera Tool shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of SPX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Riviera Tool and SPX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riviera Tool N/A N/A N/A SPX 6.59% 25.25% 5.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Riviera Tool and SPX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riviera Tool 0 0 0 0 N/A SPX 0 1 5 0 2.83

SPX has a consensus target price of $52.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.83%.

Volatility and Risk

Riviera Tool has a beta of -5.98, indicating that its share price is 698% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPX has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riviera Tool and SPX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riviera Tool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SPX $1.53 billion 1.29 $65.30 million $2.76 15.93

SPX has higher revenue and earnings than Riviera Tool.

Summary

SPX beats Riviera Tool on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riviera Tool

Riviera Tool Co. operates as a designer and manufacturer of complex die systems used in the production of sheet metal stamped parts and assemblies for the automotive industry. Its stamping die systems are used in the production of automobile and truck body parts such as roofs, hoods, fenders, doors, door frames, structural components and bumpers. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products in the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection and rehabilitation equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment for the industrial and power generation markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products under the SPX Cooling and Marley brand names. The company also offers heat exchangers for the industrial and power generation markets. SPX Corporation markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

