Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist from $48.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

R stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.82. 10,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,191. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,664,000 after buying an additional 941,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ryder System by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 939,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 104.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,520,000 after purchasing an additional 456,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 779,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after purchasing an additional 119,393 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

