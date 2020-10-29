salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $248.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.73. 69,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,996,810. The company has a market capitalization of $216.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.71 and a 200 day moving average of $204.38. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,041.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $178,010.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 751,328 shares of company stock valued at $178,652,780. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $420,990,000 after buying an additional 1,276,882 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

