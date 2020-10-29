salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,024,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $147,454,000 after purchasing an additional 547,165 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.73. The stock had a trading volume of 69,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,810. The company has a market capitalization of $216.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.94.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 751,328 shares of company stock valued at $178,652,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.