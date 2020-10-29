SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

SB Financial Group has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $117.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.26.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

