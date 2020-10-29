Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 97.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 62.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 573,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,193,776. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

