Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%.

SIGI stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $72.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

