ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $562.00 to $575.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.93.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW traded up $17.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $501.47. 59,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 135.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $533.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $487.41 and its 200-day moving average is $420.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $427,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total value of $12,483,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $119,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,705,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ServiceNow by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,138,000 after purchasing an additional 283,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,368,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.