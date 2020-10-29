Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.34 on December 1st

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $169.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

