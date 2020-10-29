Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after buying an additional 942,540 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after buying an additional 341,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,926,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Shopify by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 22.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 575,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,262,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,022.25.

SHOP stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,022.32. 94,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,988. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,683.10, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,001.29 and its 200-day moving average is $893.01.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.