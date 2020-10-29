Short Interest in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Declines By 87.8%

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the September 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,191. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $29.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th.

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

