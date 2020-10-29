SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

CWYUF opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 2.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWYUF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

