Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 145,488 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,488 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 2.88% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,125. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.05 EPS for the current year.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

