Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 272,581 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,581 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,792. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $953.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.73.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

