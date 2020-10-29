Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,463 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of Hope Bancorp worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $974.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

