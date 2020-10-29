Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. AMERISAFE makes up about 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of AMERISAFE worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 92.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 170,047 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 13.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 15.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $205,299.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

AMSF traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.05. 1,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.43.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.