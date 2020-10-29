Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the quarter. Cirrus Logic accounts for about 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,832. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

