Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,797 shares during the quarter. NextGen Healthcare accounts for about 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.38% of NextGen Healthcare worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.26 million, a PE ratio of 152.56, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

