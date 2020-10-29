Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group comprises about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Selective Insurance Group worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.76. 38,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $72.06.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.