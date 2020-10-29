Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,637 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Tetra Tech worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $112.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.75.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $381,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,727.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

