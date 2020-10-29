Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 45.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Cigna by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 45.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI traded down $5.48 on Thursday, reaching $162.85. 25,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.37.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.70.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.