Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Grows Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,018 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 3.60% of NN worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in NN by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,826,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 372,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 72,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NN by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR remained flat at $$5.28 during trading on Thursday. 2,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,893. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $225.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. NN had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $150.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

