Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $10.76 Million Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,284 shares during the period. Ultra Clean makes up 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.24% of Ultra Clean worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.14. 12,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,929. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $874.26 million, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 13,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $418,184.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,324.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $1,666,036. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

