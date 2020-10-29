Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $11.78 Million Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 92.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,661. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.66. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

