Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $13.92 Million Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries comprises about 1.6% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.83% of Dycom Industries worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $82,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 167.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $106,000.

DY stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,649. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.44 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Group lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

