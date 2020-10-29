Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $14.11 Million Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the quarter. Select Medical makes up 1.6% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 59,910 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,319. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

