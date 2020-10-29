Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $15.52 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the period. B&G Foods accounts for about 1.8% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.87% of B&G Foods worth $15,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 694.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in B&G Foods by 6,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE BGS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.48. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

