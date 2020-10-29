Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $15.58 Million Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,096 shares during the period. Owens & Minor makes up about 1.8% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.97% of Owens & Minor worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 324.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.48. 11,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMI. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. CSFB boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Owens & Minor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

