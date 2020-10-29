Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.29 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,871. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $180.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.