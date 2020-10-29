Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,065 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,960 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2,168.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 268,842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 54.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 180,316 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 15.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 31,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the second quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAFD remained flat at $$21.30 during trading on Thursday. 6,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

WAFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Washington Federal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

